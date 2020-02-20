Downtown Mission purchase of library building falls through

Windsor's Downtown Mission was set to move into the Central branch of the Windsor Public Library building, but announced that deal has fallen through.

Executive director Ron Dunn said they were not able to secure a mortgage. He said the location has been sold to a new developer.

But with the help of two donors the mission has purchased a different property at 819 Ouellette Ave. for $1.2 million and plan to construct a new building there.

The library had been sold in May 2018 for $3.6 million.

Last March the goal was to raise $5.1 million and move all programming and services from the Victoria Avenue location to the library by June 2020.

More to come.