Downtown Mission helping Windsor's homeless express the right to vote

It's a basic right in a democracy — the right to vote. But when you're homeless, that's not so easy.

Most Canadians received their voting cards in the mail, containing information about how to vote, the polling station they need to go to on election day and the proper identification required — but if you don't have an ID or a fixed address attached to your name, that presents some challenges.

But through an information booth Wednesday, the Downtown Mission helped its clients register to vote — allowing them to use the shelter's address.

For Richard Newman, a client of the Downtown Mission who has been homeless for the past three months, voting isn't just a Canadian right. It's more personal for him.

"My father gave up six years of his life fighting in the Second World War and he fought for freedom," said Newman, adding that the only right he has left as a homeless person is the right to vote.

Ronald Dahl has been homeless for the past two and a half months. His hope for the results of this election, he says, is for affordable housing to be more accessible for people like him. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I'm in a wheelchair — and if I can get out to vote, there's no reason why other people can't get out to vote."

It's no surprise that Newman considers affordable housing as his top-of-mind election issue. He adds, coming out of the federal election, more funding needs to be allocated for seniors and people on ODSP.

We're the ones that should be voting. People that are well-off still vote, but they're going through life a lot easier than we are. - Ronald Dahl

"There's a shortage of housing for single residents. And if you're three or four members of a family, you can get housing. But for single people, it's very difficult. They don't build that many single units," said Newman.

"People are starving. That's why there's food banks and there's soup kitchens. They wouldn't be around if people had the money to support themselves."

Ronald Dahl has been homeless for the past two and a half months. Like Newman, Dahl's hope for the results of this election, he says, is for affordable housing to be more accessible for people like him.

"We're the ones that should be voting. People that are well-off still vote, but they're going through life a lot easier than we are," said Dahl.

According to Dahl, many of the Downtown Mission's clients tend not to vote because they believe it won't count toward any real change. He said anyone who does that has no right to complain if governmental decisions don't go their way.

"Everybody should vote. That's one of the only rights we have left, so we should be exercising it," Dahl said, adding he's grateful for the Downtown Mission's efforts to make his vote count but finds it "discouraging" that he's unable to do so on his own.

Downtown Mission executive director Ron Dunn says all Canadians should be able to vote 'regardless of their living status.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The Downtown Mission estimates about 50 people approached the information booth to learn how to vote.

Allowing the shelter's clients to use its address for voting purposes is part of a push toward "the Democratic agenda," according to executive director Ron Dunn.

He adds voting is a fundamental right to which all Canadians are entitled "regardless of their living status."

"We don't really care who you vote for, but it's important that we all get out and vote."

In 2007, then prime minister Stephen Harper amended the Canada Elections Act, making it mandatory for voters to show ID. Without proper identification, voters must declare their identity and address — and have someone who does have ID vouch for them.