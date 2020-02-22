Graduation day at Downtown Mission celebrates 22 people becoming job market-ready

More than 20 people with hopes of entering or re-entering the workforce have graduated from a five-week, skills-based training program run by the Downtown Mission.

Trainees spent 40 days learning basic workplace and interpersonal skills, as well as getting on-the-job training in various departments of the Downtown Mission — giving them the opportunity to learn and develop skills and gain references.

"It was like a good learning curve to bring me back to where I am right now," said recent graduate Serena Akunmna Granville. "So it feels really good."

"I feel amazing. I feel successful," fellow graduate Steven Parker said. "Just a lot of emotions going on right now."

The Downtown Mission said about 11 people in this year's graduate pool had no previous work experience. Most are immigrants or are new to Windsor.

"If you don't know the culture of the country or the culture of the city — if you don't have connections, it's sometimes harder to find employment," said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, director of development for the Downtown Mission.

Tap on the player below for a look inside graduation day at the Downtown Mission's Enterprise Program: