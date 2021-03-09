City, health unit order Windsor's Downtown Mission to close in dispute over temporary shelter

The City of Windsor and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have ordered the Downtown Mission to close a temporary site that the shelter reopened for people who, it said, had nowhere else to go amid a large COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said that the Downtown Mission's reopening of 850 Ouellette Ave. — which was previously ordered to close by the health unit on Feb. 22 — is "counterproductive to the paramount goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community."

The response comes after the Downtown Mission's executive director Ron Dunn reopened the former city library branch Sunday to house 35 people who he said were being turned away from the Isolation and Recovery Centre (IRC) and a newly opened emergency shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Dunn said that because people weren't eligible to stay at either of the two facilities, they were left with nowhere else to go.

But the reopening violates a section 22 order issued Feb. 22 by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which forced the Mission to close all of its locations and suspend new client intake at 850 Ouellette Ave.

"I can't turn my back on one person, never mind 35 and there is no place for them to go," Dunn told CBC News Monday. "I'm not trying to pick a fight, I respect the health unit and the work they're doing."

The city said there are several options for people to stay, including:

51 shelter beds at the Salvation Army.

75 cots at the temporary emergency shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The city's Isolation and Recovery Centre.

The city said that over the weekend it supported 66 people at the aquatic centre.

Windsor's aquatic centre opened late last month as an emergency shelter amid two COVID-19 outbreaks among people experiencing homelessness. (Submitted by City of Windsor)

"The majority ... are following the rules and appreciate the safe environment. We recognize that not everyone agrees with these practices, but we cannot jeopardize the health and wellbeing of guests and staff at any of the facilities offered," the news release from the city reads.

It continued to say that the Mission cannot run independently and against expert guidance if it wants to get rid of homelessness and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The IRC is a space for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who is positive. But on top of that, Dunn said since many of their clients also deal with mental health issues, this isn't always the ideal space for them to stay.

Meanwhile, the 73-bed aquatic centre is only taking in people who have left the IRC after their 14 day isolation.

Windsor-Essex top doc 'disheartened' by Mission's actions

When asked about the Downtown Mission violating orders, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said he's disappointed.

"It is disheartening to see that the executive director is indicating his interest in violating these orders, which is not helpful for anyone, but we are trying to stay focused on serving what is important and critical, which is protecting people from COVID and also ensuring we have a good system in place to support those who need these shelters," Ahmed said.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, says he is 'disheartened' to see that the Mission has acted against the orders he laid out last month. (WECHU/YouTube)

Ahmed said that it could be a "disaster" to mix those potentially exposed and with those who have not been.

"Putting someone who is already exposed or who is currently incubating the virus back with the general mix population, it does raise significant challenges and potential risk for spread in that new group," he said.

Ahmed added that conversations with would be taking place regarding the issue on Tuesday.

"It is a very difficult situation at this time in terms of finding shelter for these people," he said.

COVID-19 outbreaks at the Salvation Army and Downtown Mission were declared last month.

The outbreak at the Mission has been linked to a COVID-19 variant of concern, one of the more contagious strains of the virus.

As of Tuesday, there are 90 COVID-19 cases associated with the Downtown Mission and 36 associated with the Salvation Army. In an email Tuesday, the Salvation Army said all of the cases have been cleared and it will be out of outbreak soon.

The shelter said it is working with the city to start accepting people from the Isolation and Recovery Centre.

The city said local healthcare partners continue to work with the Mission to clean and prepare its Victoria Avenue site for re-opening.