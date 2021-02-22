WECHU orders Downtown Mission closed over outbreak as city looks to open emergency shelter

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has ordered the Downtown Mission closed because of a major COVID-19 outbreak as the city moves to open an emergency shelter to help house those affected.

The Mission had already closed its two main facilities voluntarily last week, but the new order makes the closures mandatory.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, said the Mission will be allowed to operate for existing clients at the former Windsor Public Library central branch building on Ouellette Avenue. The Mission started temporarily operating out of the former library location last week.

An emergency shelter is being set up to operate out of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which will be staffed by multiple community agencies as well as the Downtown Mission. Once that site is ready to take in clients, the emergency shelter at the former library site will be shut down and all of the mission's locations will be closed temporarily, CBC News has learned.

It's expected to open on Wednesday.

Vice-president of external affairs for Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Bill Marra, says the hospital is one partner overlooking the transition that he said is "not an easy undertaking."

"We spent the last number of days, identifying strategies that should be implemented to address the outbreak, manage it, mitigate the risks, protect the guests and clients that go to the Downtown Mission [and] protect the staff there as well," Marra said.

The Downtown Mission is now running all their services out of a former City of Windsor library to better accommodate physical distancing between guests. Once the aquatic centre is set up, this location and all other Downtown Mission locations will be closed. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

He added that the aquatic centre is an "ideal" location because it's spacious, has rooms to separate people, kitchens, bathrooms and showers.

The centre has been closed during the pandemic with pools drained of water and programming has been paused.

Hotel Dieu is also working in partnership with the several other community organizations to provide oversight on proper personal protective equipment use and infection prevention and control.

Ahmed said he was issuing the order due to the number of cases and the continued risk of transmission "to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread at the shelter," he said.

The City of Windsor operates an isolation and recovery centre for people that do not have a home but have been ordered to isolate. That centre reached capacity shortly after outbreaks were declared at the Downtown Mission and the Salvation Army.

The outbreak at the mission was declared on Feb. 11, and 70 cases have been diagnosed among clients and staff overall, Ahmed said.

Windsor's Salvation Army is also experiencing an outbreak, which was declared on Feb. 14. As of Monday, the homeless shelter told CBC News in an email that there are nine active cases, but are waiting on more test results to return.

Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, Family Services Windsor-Essex, Windsor's Canadian Mental Health Association, The Canadian Red Cross and the City of Windsor will have staff at the aquatic centre to offer support services for people who need emergency shelter.