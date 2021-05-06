Downtown Mission sells main facility, pursuing new location

After more than 20 years of using 664 Victoria Avenue as its main facility — and "outgrowing" the space — the Downtown Mission in Windsor will be relocating to a new building.

"It's just time for us to move along to a more adequate space," said Rev. Ron Dunn, executive director of the mission, who said the COVID-19 pandemic has driven home the organization's need for extra room.

The building was sold in 2019, but the mission announced the closing date on Thursday. The organization will be vacating the premises no later than June of next year, when the new owner will take full possession.

The mission plans to leave the first and second floors by the end of July, however.

The organization said that the mission's meal program will continue to operate out of the Victoria Avenue site.

"664 Victoria will continue to operate in the basement, where our kitchen and dining room facilities are, for the next eight to 12 months following that," Dunn said.

There's no impact to the shelter bed service, which is provided at 875 Ouellette Ave., nor to the mission's youth program on 1247 Wyandotte St.

Despite the sale and the deadline, there's no confirmation on where the mission's new home will land.

The property the Downtown Mission is hoping to make its new home is currently a strip mall and a vacant former industrial site. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The organization is looking at two property options, with the front-runner located at 1540 McDougall St.

A move to that site, which previously fell through, is subject to approval by the city.

If that doesn't work out, Dunn said the mission will pursue the location at 850 Ouellette Ave., a former Windsor Public Library branch, which it already owns. For now, staff will work out of there as its temporary office space.

"Also, we need to fundraise. So, you know, there's lots of things happening. But we do know one thing for sure — we're moving from this building," Dunn said.