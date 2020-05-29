This is how the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market will operate amid tightened stay-at-home order

The Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market is going to look different this year, according to Downtown Windsor BIA chair Brian Yeomans.

Only about 40 people will be allowed to attend at a time and about 30 vendors will be featured, though that number is expected to fluctuate as restrictions change throughout the year.

"This is essentially an outdoor supermarket. Same as any of those supermarkets that people are going into an enclosed space. This is exactly the same, but it's in open air," Yeomans said.

"We are keeping the numbers low to ensure that people feel safe," he said, adding that attendees are expected to wear masks and practise physical distancing.

"As much as I love to say it's a great social gathering, this is not right now the time to socially gather. This is a time to get your essential goods and move along so that the next people can get in and grab those things," he said.

DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans says the market will be limited to vendors only selling essential goods, such as food, health and beauty products and pet care. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The market will be limited to vendors only selling essential goods, such as food, health and beauty products and pet care.

Leslie Balsillie, co-owner of The Fruit Wagon, said she feels more comfortable participating this year and was pleased with how controlled and well managed the market was last year.

"We knew a lot less at that time," she said. "We went last year a little nervous [on] the first day. And then we said it feels OK and everyone was practising safe practices. So we feel OK this year."

"We have all our materials on hand, we have hand sanitizer, we know the way to keep our display clean. We know how to set it up to get the spacing properly," she explained.

Balsillie said she's going to miss the vendors who aren't able to participate in the market currently.

"I feel really badly for the people that are not able to participate, but I think that they will be welcomed with open arms," she said.

Yeomans said he's confident in the safety measures put in place to ensure they meet public health guidelines, adding that there will be volunteers in assisting the flow of traffic.

He reiterated the importance of the market, encouraging Windsorites to support local businesses.

"It's important to note that the business that we are helping and the businesses that are working with the farmers market are all essential services," he said. "We did a fantastic job at keeping people safe last year, and we learned a lot from that."

"If you can get out to the market and support these farmers and these businesses, please do. We're excited for the day that everything is a little bit more open and we can all get back to enjoying a normal life again," he said.

The market opens this Saturday at 8 a.m., operating at Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane.