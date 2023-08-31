On Overdose Awareness Day, crosses were laid to represent those lost

An installation that resembles a graveyard was placed in front of All Saints' Anglican Church Thursday. It's meant to bring attention to those who have died due to the opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex. It will be in place for the next two weeks

A row of crosses, reminiscent of a graveyard, are on full display on the lawn in front of All Saints' Church in downtown Windsor for the next couple of weeks.

The crosses, which were placed by the Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County, are there to represent all who have died of opioid overdoses in the past year in the region. The event took place on Aug. 31, which is Overdose Awareness day.

The group partnered with the church to create the display.

"We are a downtown church so we're very committed to supporting the issues that are downtown and the issues downtown almost start with homelessness, addictions and mental health issues," church member Larry Duffield told CBC News.

According to preliminary provincial data that includes confirmed and probable overdose deaths, 404 people in Windsor-Essex died of opioid overdoses from 2018 to the end of April of this year.

One of several crosses the Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County club placed on the lawn in front of All Saints' Church in Windsor. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Last year, while the number of opioid overdoses dropped from 2021 to 2022, the number of opioid related deaths increased from 84 to 105, according to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit's Windsor-Essex Community Opioid & Substance Strategy dashboard.

"If you look at the number of crosses that we have throughout All Saints' Church on the lawns, you will realize the number of losses and those that are experiencing losses from addiction because they are not alone," said Tina Poisson, president of the Optimist Club.

"The biggest thing is to end the stigma and to show awareness and get them the help and resources they need... We don't want them to avoid getting help because they are ashamed."

The event began after the club a lost member, Joe Newman, to addiction on Christmas day in 2020.

"I didn't really know how to keep his memory alive," said Melissa Nespolon, Newman's sister and a former president of the club.

"You don't ever think it's going to fall in your backyard and when it did I think we really struggled with how to get him help in the first place... so bringing it out to the community, letting us have a stage where people can talk to each other and just kind of connect, that was our whole focus."

Melissa Nespolon lost her brother Joe to opioids on Christmas Day 2020. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Newman was 34 years old and worked as a nurse. Nespolon said he loved his career and his patients but unfortunately got pulled into the world of addiction.

"He had gotten clean and we thought we were on the journey of kind of coming back and truly it was shocking to find out on Christmas day that he had lost the battle," she said.

Poisson said it "means a lot" that more crosses were put out today other than the ones they prepared just by people passing by asking us to honour their loved one.

Duffield lost his son James three years ago, a week after he overdosed at City Hall Square. He said a cross from an earlier event at the church bears his name. During the event, a cross with the word "son" was placed to represent his loss.

Larry Duffield's son James overdosed in City Hall Square three years ago. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Providing love to someone who is an addict and does have mental health conditions is always a challenge and community support for caregivers as well as your family member is always important," Duffield said.

"You try to provide the love and support as best you can without enabling and providing the substances that can kill them and do kill them. My son died of an overdose because that was the kind of street drug he could afford and get."