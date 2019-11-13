Owner sees cafe as a 'stepping stone' for employees with developmental disabilities
'I feel we lack a lot of real world opportunities for this demographic'
Capaz Cafe is officially open and the owner says it's a dream come true.
Lucy Corpeno-Croteau employs people with Down syndrome at her new Howard Avenue cafe.
"I feel we lack a lot of real world opportunities for this demographic," said Corpeno-Croteau. "I just want to give them an opportunity where they are wanted."
In a 2011 Statistics Canada study, the employment rate was just 49 per cent for people who reported having a disability across the country — compared to 79 per cent of people who did not report a disability. Data from 2018 shows 2 in 5 people with a disability had the potential to work.
Megan Sidi is a cashier at Capaz Cafe and was thrilled about having her first job.
"I love this job," said Sidi. "I think it's awesome that I work here."
There are six people employed at the cafe right now, but Corpeno-Croteau said anyone with a development disability is welcome to drop off their resume.
The name of the cafe — Capaz — means capable in Spanish, which Corpeno-Croteau said is what she believes the employees are.
"I want this to be a stepping stone," said Corpeno-Croteau. "I want employers to come in here and see how efficient they are, how hard working they are. It's giving them an opportunity where we're letting them do what they're good at ... and celebrating them."
