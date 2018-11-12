66-year-old assaulted by 3 people at cenotaph during standing vigil: police

Police are searching for three suspects after a 66-year-old man was assaulted while standing vigil near Chatham's cenotaph.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the cenotaph at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

"The vigil is to honour all who have fallen and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve," said Chatham-Kent police Const. Renee Cowell. "It's unfortunate that we had such an incident during a time that is meant for reflection and giving thanks."

Police say the victim, of Dover Township, was approached by two men and a woman who were all unknown to him. A verbal argument broke out, leading to the assault.

The victim was volunteering during a Remembrance Day vigil at the cenotaph, according to Chatham-Kent police.

"He was standing vigil with other members of the community, so police were contacted as the altercation began," said Cowell. "It's still preliminary investigation at this time. We will be enlisting the assistance of businesses in the area and hopefully their security cameras."

The three suspects fled as police were called. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspects

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or younger, with short brown hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt and standing about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight.

The second suspect is described identically to the first, with additional information that his sweatshirt had bold writing on it with the letters "USC" or "UMC."

The third suspect is described as a 25-year-old woman with blonde hair.