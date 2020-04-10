McDonald's employee tests positive for COVID-19, shuttering Dougall Avenue location

An employee at a Windsor, Ont. McDonald's location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, an employee at the 3354 Dougall Ave. location reported that they had tested positive for the disease caused by the virus.

External communications manager for corporate relations, Ryma Boussoufa, said local health authorities confirmed the report to McDonald's Canada.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by 3rd party cleaning experts, WINMAR," Boussoufa said in a press statement.

The employee worked on March 31 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available, said Boussoufa.

The company stated that any guests who may have visited the restaurant on March 31, should take direction from Ontario Public Health by visiting their website.