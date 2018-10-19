Early morning house fire on Dougall Avenue triggers investigation

Investigators on the scene of an early morning house fire in Windsor are trying to determine the source of the blaze.

It happened in the near the busy intersection of Dougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road West at about 6 a.m. Friday.

WFRS investigator still on scene at the fire at Dougall. Damage is estimated at $210,000. More info on cause to follow. —@WindsorFire1

No injuries have been reported.

The damage has been estimated at $210,000.

