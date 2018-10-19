Updated
Early morning house fire on Dougall Avenue triggers investigation
It happened near the busy intersection of Dougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road West at about 6 a.m. Friday.
Damage estimated at more than $200,000
Investigators on the scene of an early morning house fire in Windsor are trying to determine the source of the blaze.
WFRS investigator still on scene at the fire at Dougall. Damage is estimated at $210,000. More info on cause to follow.—@WindsorFire1
No injuries have been reported.
The damage has been estimated at $210,000.