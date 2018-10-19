Skip to Main Content
Early morning house fire on Dougall Avenue triggers investigation
Damage estimated at more than $200,000

Windsor Fire and Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue at about 6 a.m. Friday. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Investigators on the scene of an early morning house fire in Windsor are trying to determine the source of the blaze.

It happened in the near the busy intersection of Dougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road West at about 6 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

The damage has been estimated at $210,000.

