South Cameron closure for Dougall underpass project

South Cameron will be closed from Dougall Avenue to Northwood Avenue at noon on Nov. 22 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The closure is for the installation of a pre-cast box culvert under the Canadian National Rail lines.

The work was supposed to be done from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18 but weather conditions delayed the project.

City engineer Joe Dattilo calls this a "critical" step — which has to be completed in about 48 hours.

"They'll excavate, install footings, do some water proofing and then backfill and reinstate the track," said Dattilo. The project digs down about six metres rather than just "punching through" the culvert.

"There's a lot of coordination, preparation, manpower and equipment to ensure it's completed in that 48 hour time window."

CN representatives have coordinated with contractors and field engineers to make sure the rail line is safe to return to after construction is finished.

Construction on the 'death trap' tunnel began in August, reducing southbound Dougall Avenue to one lane. In addition to the new culvert, a signal will be added to the intersection to promote safe passage.