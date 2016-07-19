Pedestrian underpass for Dougall 'death trap' to cost $9 million

The "Dougall death trap" is getting a facelift.

Almost $9 million was approved at Windsor City Council Monday night. The contract was awarded to Amico Infrastructures, to design and build a pedestrian underpass and multi-use trail at Dougall Avenue and Eugenie Street, under the CN Rail bridge.

Area cyclists and pedestrians have called the intersection a 'death trap' for years. In 2017, $6.8 million in funding was earmarked to move forward with the project.

The approved overall budget of $8.9 million includes signalized intersection improvements and the trail.

Coun. Jim Morrison says the underpass moving forward is a 'win' for active transportation. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Coun. Jim Morrison called it a "win for active transportation."

"This is making very big progress…. I know it's very expensive, so I really appreciate that we're still moving forward on this."

Morrison said in the past, it's been hard to get the underpass item to the top of the priority list.

"There's always a reason not to spend the money," said Morrison. "We'll get a nice pathway beyond the tunnel which will accommodate bicycles and walkers. It will connect with Eugenie and McDougall."

Morrison expects the project to be completed by the end of November.