Libraries, churches and ... a cemetery: Doors Open is back in Windsor

Doors Open is returning to Windsor this weekend, and fans of history and architecture can visit buildings to learn more about the city's history.

Windsor Grove Cemetery is giving tours on Sunday

CBC Windsor gets an early tour of the Windsor Grove Cemetery

19 hours ago
The Windsor Grove Cemetery is one of the spots that is available for Doors Open participants to visit on Sunday. Katerina Georgieva, host of CBC Windsor News at 6, got an early tour to the cemetery from Pat Clancy, chair of the cemetery team of the Essex County Branch of Ontario Ancestors.

Doors Open is returning to Windsor this weekend.

And fans of history and architecture can visit buildings in the city to learn more about Windsor's history.

Buildings that are opening its doors include libraries, churches, temples and even a cemetery.

The Windsor Grove Cemetery is only giving tours on Sunday. Pat Clancy, chair of the cemetery team of the Essex County Branch of Ontario Ancestors, will lead them.

CBC Windsor News at 6 host Katerina Georgieva got an early tour of the cemetery from Clancy before Doors Open.

