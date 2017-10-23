Skip raking your leaves — for nature's sake

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says you can skip your long weekend chores. If leaves are falling from the trees onto your lawn, leave them there.

According media spokesperson Jessica Panetta, leaves can provide an important habitat for many species, including toads, frogs and pollinators.

"It's a small act of nature conservation that can support backyard biodiversity," said Panetta. "By leaving the leaves there, it could actually create a habitat for many native insects and pollinators who are just trying to tough out our winter months."

Panetta said regardless of where you live, there will be some kind of critter relying on your leaves for a winter home.

Dan Kraus, the conservancy's senior conservation biologist, said compost programs don't have the same effect.

"While it's great for cities to provide collection programs to compost leaves, the most energy-efficient solution is to allow nature to do its thing and for the leaves to naturally break down in your yard," said Kraus.

Panetta said other plants can be left behind too, and they'll do the same thing.

"The fruits and seeds that are left on your flowers and shrubs, they can actually provide a crucial food source for different types of songbirds during the winter," said Panetta.

The conservancy urges people to use the time they save by not raking their leaves to enjoy the holiday weekend and fall weather outdoors.