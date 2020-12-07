Windsor city council has decided to move ahead with a bylaw governing the licensing of donation bins to fight illegal dumping and improper placing of the bins on private property.

The city has been receiving complaints about the bins and the problems have increased during the pandemic.

The city will now craft a bylaw similar to one in London that covers such things as licence fees, signage and placement of the bins.

"I think it strikes a good balance between making sure that we have the regulation, but at the same time not overburdening charities," said Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin.

Bortolin got the ball rolling toward a bylaw in August. He says if a charity wants to locate a bin on public property it would have to ask the city.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin. (Jason Viau/CBC)

London's bylaw requires the city to have owner and operator contact information, articles of incorporation or master business licence, address and site plan image of bin location, written permission of the property owner, proof of charitable status and signage that displays the operator name and organization name.

The bins are prohibited by zoning in low-density residential areas and industrial zones. The city charges an annual fee of $70 plus a $25 annual sticker fee per bin.

Council also heard from Simon Langer, the National Manager of Government and Strategic Partnerships at Diabetes Canada.

Langer outlined a pilot research project to divert textile waste from landfills by partnering with municipalities on specially marked and specially placed bins to collect clothing.

The city will be working with Diabetes Canada on how Windsor can take part in the program.

"They know how many times they [the bins] will be emptied, the type of care and maintenance. There's no tax, no cost to the taxpayer, but at the same time, they usually do look for a waiver of the fees. What that does is it just gives people a trusted, more confident place to do the donations," said Bortolin.

The bin bylaw should be ready sometime early in the new year.