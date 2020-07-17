$3.5M road project on Dominion Boulevard now completed

A $3.5 million dollar infrastructure project at the Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street intersection is now complete.

The road has been widened, resurfaced, and turning lanes have been added at the busy intersection. A camera has also been installed at the intersection to "ensure traffic flows," according to a city press release.

Commuters have complained for years about traffic which backs up near the heavily-travelled area where the Windsor Mosque is located and nearby two schools.

The project also saw new bike lanes, crosswalks, and bus stops.

Last summer, water main upgrades took place in the area to help mitigate flooding.

"This will greatly help alleviate the congestion that many have experienced for many years," Mayor Drew Dilkens said at a media event.

"Every single person over the last decade who has driven through this intersection during school hours has experienced and seen those road challenges."

Funding for the new road came in part due to a tax increase in the city's 2019 budget, when officials outlined the need to widen Cabana Road, Dominion Boulevard and Banwell Road.

Dilkens said the project will "improve road safety" as well as reduce the traffic.