Dominion Boulevard closed between E.C. Row, Northwood Street for 7 weeks
Starting Wednesday, May 6, Dominion Boulevard between the E.C. Row Expressway and Northwood Street will closed for seven weeks for sewer work, road construction and hydro pole relocation.
Closure due to sewer work, road construction, hydro pole relocation
According to a City of Windsor media release issued on Tuesday, Northwood Street will also be closed from Longfellow Avenue to McKay Avenue.
Residents looking for more information on construction and detours can call 311, or visit the City of Windsor's database and map.
