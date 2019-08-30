Domestic violence incidents see record high during year defined by pandemic: Windsor police

Never before in almost two decades have Windsor police reported a higher number of domestic violence incidents than in 2020.

According to the latest annual report from the board overseeing the city's police force (which includes numbers dating back to 2002), there were 681 incidents of family violence in 2020. That's about 20 per cent higher than what was reported the year prior.

It's also 20 per cent higher than the five-year average and 27 per cent higher than the 10-year average. Take a look at Windsor police's crime statistics for incidents of family assault between 2002 and 2020. Click here if you're having trouble seeing the chart.

Despite the spike in domestic violence incidents between 2019 and 2020, it comes with somewhat of a silver lining since it suggests more victims are coming forward to report abuse to police, according to Windsor's main shelter for victims of domestic violence.

"We don't always see that," said Genevieve Isshak, clinical director of residential and outreach services for Hiatus House. "They're calling police so that's important for that to continue because, at the end of the day, that's one way to help them keep safe."

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began last March, Hiatus House noticed a dramatic decline in the number of women calling about the facility's services, going from about 250 crisis calls to about half that at the onset of the pandemic.

Isshak attributes the decrease to fears some victims had about contracting COVID-19 in a shelter.

Since then, Isshak said Hiatus House has gone back to fielding the same number of crisis calls that it received pre-COVID. However, the nature of the abuse has become "more severe."

There were 671 reported incidents of domestic assault in 2020, according to the Windsor Police Services Board. (Shutterstock)

"Not just the physical abuse, in fact, but we see more of the psychological, emotional abuse — because that's their way of trying to control their partner and isolate them from their friends and family," she said, adding it became more difficult for victims to reach out to Hiatus House during the stay-at-home order.

"Women were calling us when it was safe to do so, but it was difficult to do that and they didn't have a lot of time to talk ... They have to step outside when maybe he's on the phone or he's on a call through work. So they have to find moments when they're at home to actually make those phone calls."

