Essential workers part of the Day of Mourning, hope to highlight seriousness of COVID-19

Family and friends normally would gather to share stories of loved ones lost in industrial accidents on the Day of Mourning, but this year will be different.

Speeches will be presented online on the Windsor and District Labour Council's website and Facebook page including stories from those working in essential jobs during the pandemic. For a local registered nurse it's also an opportunity for health care workers to educate the public on the seriousness of COVID-19.

"A lot of people are taking it, I'm going to say a bit of a cavalier attitude. They feel that it's not as bad as the flu or it's not any different than the flu, where in fact it is extremely serious," said Jo-Dee Brown, registered nurse and bargaining president for Ontario Nurses Association, Local 8 - which represents nurses at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

She and others continue to advocate for appropriate PPE for health professionals, as it can be very risky to be in the public and potentially pass on the virus to others. Adding many health care workers are living in trailers and hotel rooms to protect their families and others from COVID-19.

Wearing PPE all day is taxing on the workers. Brown said many complain about headaches and nausea from wearing masks all day.

"Sometimes you feel like you're suffocating when you have the mask on and it's hot in some of the rooms and you're wearing all that gear and you have to know that you have to do it, but mentally it's a challenge," she said.

There's an additional issue for nurses right now, which Brown thinks could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We are going to have health care workers that will never mentally emotionally recover from the experiences of having to hold the hands of dying people that were strangers to them because nobody else could be there for them," she said.

The best way to show support for essential workers is to continue to respect physical distancing, hand washing and only shopping for essentials, said Brown. She also wants people to remember the two nurses and one doctor that died as a result of SARS in 2003, which led to a commission.

"We learned many, many lessons and the government was given many, many recommended recommendations," Brown said. "And it's very unfortunate that in 2020 when we needed those recommendations most it seemed like they were forgotten."

Online event

Family of those who have lost loved ones to industrial accidents taped their stories, which will be played online. Tammy Lewis' sister was killed in 2007 at Prince Metal Products. She said although they won't be all together in person to share her story, it means a lot to be able to share it at all.

"We get together, we share our stories and we talk about our loved ones which is a form of healing for us as well to other families," she said.

This the 36th Day of Mourning, although it will be online, there will be a wreath to commemorate the day. Antonella Ciampa, one of the organizers will be playing it on behalf of the community, which she filmed and will be part of the online presentation. This year it was important for them to include essential workers.

"They're the ones on the front line and being exposed to so many risks of COVID-19 and they're the ones that are the essential workers keeping our lives as normal as possible," Ciampa said.

The Day of Mourning is for all workers who risk their lives on the job and remind people to stand up for their own rights.

"It's ensuring that the legislation of health and safety of the right to know and the right to refuse work is encouraged in workers so that they do stay safe and healthy," she said.

The Windsor and District Labour Council is also asking the public to shine a candle in their front window or balcony at 8:20 p.m. April 28 for 20 minutes to remember and honour those killed or injured on the job, as well for those who continue to work during the pandemic.