Dogs poisoned in Tecumseh break-and-enter

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for suspects after two dogs were poisoned in a break-and-enter in Tecumseh, Ont.

According to OPP, there was a break in on Concession 11 on Dec. 23, 2019. A suspect vehicle was observed leaving a home at a high rate of speed, striking a culvert and causing damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The home appeared to be ransacked and several items were stolen. The family's two dogs appeared to have been poisoned and required urgent medical care.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EssexCtyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EssexCtyOPP</a> looking to identify these persons of interest in relation to a Break-in on Concession 11 <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofTecumseh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofTecumseh</a> Dec 23rd at approx 1pm where valuables were taken and the family dogs were poisoned. Contact police 519-723-2491 or <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> if you can identify. ^jr <a href="https://t.co/F554XfGsmq">pic.twitter.com/F554XfGsmq</a> —@OPP_WR

The vehicle was last observed on Banwell Road, heading north.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tecumseh OPP.