Dogs poisoned in Tecumseh break-and-enter
Windsor

Dogs poisoned in Tecumseh break-and-enter

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police have released surveillance video that show suspects in a break-and-enter at the end of December. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for suspects after two dogs were poisoned in a break-and-enter in Tecumseh, Ont. 

According to OPP, there was a break in on Concession 11 on Dec. 23, 2019. A suspect vehicle was observed leaving a home at a high rate of speed, striking a culvert and causing damage to the front end of the vehicle. 

The home appeared to be ransacked and several items were stolen. The family's two dogs appeared to have been poisoned and required urgent medical care. 

The vehicle was last observed on Banwell Road, heading north. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tecumseh OPP. 

