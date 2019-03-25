Dog tag numbers have doubled in Windsor in the last five years

Dog tags have doubled in the last five years in the City of Windsor — from 5,000 to 10,000 — according to the city's 2019 budget report.

Craig Robertson, the city's supervisor of licensing, says this doesn't necessarily mean there are more dogs in the city than before.

"I get a sense that probably most of it is more people are complying with the regulations," he said.

There are a few factors that might be contributing to this trend, Robertson explained.

Back in 2013, city council allowed for a third dog to be owned by home owners, up from two, which Robertson said has added to the increase. The city has also seen an increase in users registering their dogs online, which simplifies the process.

More enforcement

Furthermore, the city has stepped up enforcement efforts.

The city's Craig Robertson says money from dog tag sales go towards the administration, by-law enforcement, and programs and services at the Humane Society. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We have by-law officers follow up on investigations to make sure dogs are licensed. So they may get that by means of a complaint or if there was a dog bite incident that they're investigating, they make sure those dogs are licensed," Robertson said.

Plus he says, the enforcement division receives a report each year, and officers knock on the doors of those who haven't renewed their dog licenses on time.

The cost of a license is $17 for a sprayed or neutered dog and $34 for an unaltered dog, and must be done each year. Dog licenses are due each year on December 31. There is a grace period until February 1. The fees increase after that.

'It is a legal requirement'

If an owner doesn't renew on time, charges could be filed against them, and/or they could face a $110 fine.

Jewel Sherman says it was important to her to register her dogs in case they ever went missing. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The money from the licenses, Robertson explained, go towards the administration and bylaw enforcement, but the funds also go towards services offered by the Humane Society. In its budget report, the city projects a $10,000 increase in revenue from selling more dog tags.

Melanie Coulter, the executive director of the Humane Society, says it's a positive thing that more dogs are licensed.

"It is a legal requirement," she said.

"If you have a dog, you're supposed to have a license for them. So just complying with that is something that is valuable. But it actually is a benefit to you as a dog owner, because if your dog gets out ... comes into the Humane Society as a stray, if they're wearing a current municipal tag, there's no pound fee charge. They go home, free of charge."

'Why take the risk?'

Dog owner Tom Rosser-Davies says registering his dog was the right thing to do.

Several dog owners tell CBC registering their pets was the sensible thing to do — plus, it's the law. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I felt like it was part of my civic responsibility to register the animal that I own."

Both he and fellow dog owner Jewel Sherman said it's sensible, especially if your dog escapes.

"It's important," Sherman said.

"You know, if something goes down, I want my dog to be registered so they know ... who it belongs to when it comes out missing."

For Sophia Sokolowski, being able to register online was easy, so she's not sure why someone wouldn't register their dog.

"Why take the risk to pay a fine when you can just get them in December online? It's quick, it's easy. You know, you don't have to go anywhere you can just do it from your computer and get the tag in the mail a few days later and you're all set for the year. Simple."