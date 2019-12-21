How to keep Fido happy — and safe — over the holidays

In 2017, Canadians spent about $8 billion on their pets — and a good chunk of that went toward Christmas presents.

According to anthrozoology professor Beth Daly, pet owners between the ages of 16-22 spend about $70 on Christmas presents for their pets.

Daly said it makes sense to get your dog a Christmas present, but that there's more to gifting and pets around the holidays — and it's not what you think.

Anthrozoology professor Beth Daly said it makes sense to get your dog a Christmas present, but that there's more to gifting and pets around the holidays (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Growing up we always heard you should never get a rabbit for Easter or a dog for Christmas ... but the reality is people who get pets as a gift tend to be more attached to their pets," said Daly.

According to Daly, statistics show that people tend to not give up pets they've gotten as gifts.

What do you do with your pets over the holidays?

Finding a place to keep your pets can be difficult during the holidays. Boarding locations fill up quickly and keeping them at home might be even more challenging.

"Don't ignore your pets during the holidays," said Daly. "They need even more exercise and attention."

Finding a place to keep your pets can be difficult during the holidays. Boarding locations fill up quickly and keeping them at home might be even more challenging. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Daly said it might require a lot of planning, especially if the pet is new to the family and not used to the number of people who might be over for Christmas dinner.

The Windsor Essex County Humane Society is looking for people to take a shelter dog home for a few days over the holidays.

"It's such a fantastic idea," said Daly, noting that short-term fostering opportunities are becoming more popular with animal shelters across Canada and the U.S.

It could benefit both a dog that's been living in a crate and a senior who might be living alone over the holidays.

Animals can be taken home for short-term fosters from the Windsor Essex County Humane Society over the holidays. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Daly said she thought about taking a dog home for the Christmas break, but she couldn't imagine giving it back after.

Melanie Coulter, Humane Society executive director said while people can foster cats as well, they're most hopeful that the dogs find a place to stay.

"Our primary focus is getting the dogs moved out because most of them do better," said Coulter. "Research has shown that most of them do reduce their stress level, even when they come back, when they've had a bit of a time in a home."

The animals taken for short-term fosters from Windsor's humane society have to be brought back Dec. 27 or 28.