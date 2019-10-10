SIU clears Chatham-Kent police after October 2018 dog bite

The Special Investigations Unit has decided there are no grounds to charge Chatham-Kent police officers in a 2018 incident where a man arrested was bitten by a police dog.

In October 2018, a 27-year-old was arrested by using a police service dog, who bit the man's thigh and hand.

Joseph Martino, interim director of the SIU, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges.

Martino used interviews from a civillian witness, a police canine trainer and two Chatham-Kent officers to make his decision.

"I am unable to reasonably conclude that this instance of aberrant behaviour on the part of the dog, if it be such, is the result or indicative of criminally negligent conduct on the part of the [subject officer] vis-à-vis the dog's deployment," said Martino. "Accordingly, there are no grounds to proceed with charges in this case and the file is closed."