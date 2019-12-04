Dog euthanized after attack by other dog in Windsor's west end
The injured dog was put down on Nov. 30
Windsor police are looking to identify and speak with the owner of a dog who may have bitten another dog, which had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
According to police, around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 1, officers responded to a call in Windsor's west end, on College Avenue for a report of an incident that occurred on Nov. 29.
The complainant said they were walking their small dog when a dog described as a Rottweiler attacked. The Rottweiler was not on a leash but may have been with two males.
According to police, one of the men in charge of the Rottweiler gained control of the dog and then left the area on foot. He is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s.
The injured dog was put down on Nov. 30.
Police are reminding the public to keep dogs under the handler's control, and to report incidents to the police as soon as possible so an investigation can begin in a timely manner.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.