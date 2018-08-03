Dog attacks another dog in LaSalle, owner charged

A dog owner in LaSalle has been charged after police say his animal attacked another dog in the town.

Authorities say it happened on Wednesday near Michael Crescent — east of Front Road and south of Ambassador Golf Club.

Police allege the attacking dog was able to get off the leash and pounce on another smaller dog on a sidewalk. The smaller dog was able to escape injury because the owner was able to quickly separate the two, police said.

Authorities also said this was not the first time an incident like this has been reported to them concerning the attacking animal.