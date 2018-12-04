Do-over: you need to retake Windsor's storefront cannabis survey

If you already voted to opt-in or opt-out in Windsor's cannabis storefront survey, you'll have to vote again.

The City of Windsor is restarting the survey after receiving more information about funding from the province. Information in the original survey is not accurate.

Originally, the opt out funding was set to be capped at $10,000.

New information shows that whether Windsor opts in or opts out, a payment from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Implementation Fund would come this January. That payment amount would be more than $250,000 based on 2018 household numbers.

If Windsor opts out by Jan. 22, 2019, a second payment from the fund will be capped at $5,000.

If Windsor opts in by Jan. 22, 2019, the second payment will not be capped.

The previous survey results will be deleted. Windsorites can take the new survey until Jan. 4, 2019.

Private retailers will be allowed to sell cannabis from storefronts as of April 1, 2019.