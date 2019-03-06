DNA match leads to arrest in Lakeshore ATM theft

One man has been arrested after a forensic DNA match identified him as a suspect in connection with the theft of a banking machine.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Ontario Provincial Police responded to an alarm call in Lakeshore. An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and four vehicles had been stolen from a business on County Road 42.

Two of the vehicles were recovered a few days later.

Police collected DNA evidence from the scene and sent to the OPP's Forensic Identification Services, which has identified a match.

Seven charges have been laid against the suspect, who remains in custody, including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

