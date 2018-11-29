Detroit Medical Center (DMC) held Canadian Awareness Day to thank all the workers who cross the border to work for the hospital.

The organization has more than 580 employees from Canada, making up six to seven per cent of the overall workforce of the DMC, according to Cynthia Edwards, the director of international services with the hospital.

"The Canadian workforce that we have here at DMC, our people make such a difference in our ability to care for the many patients and community members here in Detroit," said Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, CEO of DMC.

Sherry Falsetta has worked for DMC for 20 years as a registered nurse in endoscopy. She said when she was four-years-old, she knew she wanted to be a nurse. The event meant a lot to her.

"I feel appreciated. I like it," Falsetta said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens presented a bottle of whisky to the CEO for his leadership at the hospital. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

She works with one other Canadian and said all her colleagues like to have fun while at work.

"They like to tease us. They like to ask if we have the same weather. We have a great time together," said Falsetta.

She crosses the border about three times a weeks, working 10 hours a day. Although the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has had nightly closures, Falsetta hasn't had much trouble. But for the staff who do face issues, there was some chocolate on hand as a thank you.

"We brought the chocolate over for the Canadian nurses because we know it's been a difficult ordeal over the last year as we work through issues with repairs to the tunnel ceiling," said mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Detroit Medical Center has more than 580 employees from Canada, who make up six to seven per cent of the overall workforce. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

He also mentioned it can be difficult when it comes to having to get the right visas in order to work across the border.

Dilkens said his daughter was born in a Michigan hospital and the nurse happened to be from Windsor.

"It sort of gave us a little bit of comfort, I don't know why, that we had one of our neighbours that was helping through the delivery," he said.

The mayor also gifted a bottle of whisky to the CEO for his leadership at the hospital.