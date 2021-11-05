Events at temples limited so Windsorites continue Diwali celebrations at home
Festival of lights a time to be with family and friends
The yellow glow from diyas, the warmth of family and splashes of colourful rangoli are all reoccurring themes every Diwali.
But celebrations at local temples are limited this year because of the pandemic. Many South Asians in Windsor are celebrating the festival of lights in their homes instead.
Diwali is a five-day celebration that began on Tuesday and will wrap up on Saturday.
For some Hindus, the fourth day of Diwali marks the beginning of the New Year on their religious calendar.
Diwali has become a time to bond with close family and friends. Most Hindus use the five-day celebrations to spend some time with their loved ones.
Kisha Nehruji is a Windsorite who has dressed up her home with traditional decorations. She has also set up a puja room where friends and family can join her in prayer.
"This is where we do daily prayers at home, we don't need to go to the temple every time," she said.
Community members Sivaram Arunugam and Nirmala Logerag joined Nehruji at her home on Friday to prepare for that evening's Diwali celebrations.
"Normally when we do any ceremonies, most of the ceremonies for Hundu eastern culture it starts with prayers," said Arunugam.
"Almost all the festivals have a prayer."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?