Events at temples limited so Windsorites continue Diwali celebrations at home

The yellow glow from diyas, the warmth of family and splashes of colourful rangoli are all reoccurring themes every Diwali.

But celebrations at local temples are limited this year because of the pandemic. Many South Asians in Windsor are celebrating the festival of lights in their homes instead.

Diwali is a five-day celebration that began on Tuesday and will wrap up on Saturday.

Kisha Nehruji has set up a puja room for prayers inside her home this Diwali. Pandemic restrictions have put a limit on celebrations at local temples. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

For some Hindus, the fourth day of Diwali marks the beginning of the New Year on their religious calendar.

Diwali has become a time to bond with close family and friends. Most Hindus use the five-day celebrations to spend some time with their loved ones.

Kisha Nehruji is a Windsorite who has dressed up her home with traditional decorations. She has also set up a puja room where friends and family can join her in prayer.

"This is where we do daily prayers at home, we don't need to go to the temple every time," she said.

Kisha Nehruji decorated this puja thali, or prayer plate, for her Hindu shrine at home. Some South Asians are keeping celebrations at home this year because of the pandemic. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News)

Community members Sivaram Arunugam and Nirmala Logerag joined Nehruji at her home on Friday to prepare for that evening's Diwali celebrations.

"Normally when we do any ceremonies, most of the ceremonies for Hundu eastern culture it starts with prayers," said Arunugam.

"Almost all the festivals have a prayer."