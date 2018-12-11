Put your cell phone away: distracted driving blitz cracks down

Windsor police issued 99 tickets and warnings after a seven-hour distracted driving blitz.

On Tuesday, 11 traffic enforcement officers ran campaigns in three different locations across Windsor.

The 99 enforcement actions included tickets for Highway Traffic Act infractions, Insurance Act violations and written warnings.

Thirty-six of the distracted driving tickets issued were specifically for cell phone use.

Windsor police are warning that it is an offence for drivers to talk, text, dial or email using handheld devices, even when stopped at a red light or stop sign.

According to distracted driving legislation, a driver can only touch their device to call 911 in an emergency.