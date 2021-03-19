Disc golf is catching some air in Windsor-Essex, with new course now open in Lakeshore

It's not quite golf and it's not exactly Frisbee, but the combination of both sports is what makes disc golf so great, according to Lakeshore resident Jaime Patillo.

Patillo Apple Orchard in Lakeshore has opened up a new spot for Windsor-Essex residents to enjoy disc golf, which has competitors throwing Frisbees into a metal target. The game is played with rules that are similar to golf, where points are scored depending on how many throws it takes to land the Frisbee into the target.

"The frustration level is less than trying to hit that little white ball," Patillo told CBC News.

The family created a nine-hole disc course that started running last week.

She said the game is low-cost and doesn't require a whole lot of equipment or skill. It was something her family had thought about before, but with the pandemic, Patillo said it felt like the right time to create a new space for people to get outdoors and try something different.

"The sound of the chains is a fun feeling," she said.

The family is accepting donations at this time to keep the course running.