$215 fine for not cleaning up yard after warning

Fines for not cleaning up a dirty yard have more than doubled in Windsor.

In April, if you didn't clean up your yard the first time you were warned you'd be fined $90. On May 7, the fees went up to $215 for repeat offenders.

You don't get a fine when the warning is issued in the first place, but after a week, Windsorites can expect a bill in the mail.

The $215 covers the cost of administration, officer time and paperwork — everything it costs to issue the warning.

"It's more common people comply with the orders than don't," said Bill Tetler, bylaw enforcement manager for the City of Windsor.

"Our hope is that this would be a deterrent," said Tetler, who has noticed an increase in calls for dirty yards over the last two years. In 2016 there were 5,600 and in 2018 there were almost 7,000.

According to Tetler, dirty yard complaints range from poor lawn maintenance to scattered garbage to mattresses left in the yard.