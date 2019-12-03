Amherstburg's DiPietro recalled to Vancouver Canucks
Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro has been recalled to the NHL to fill a gap in the Vancouver Canucks lineup.
In the 2017 NHL draft the Canucks selected DiPietro 64th overall
DiPietro has played 13 games in his first professional season with the AHL Utica Comets but will rejoin the Vancouver Canucks ranks so goalie Jacob Markstrom can take a leave of absence for a memorial service.
DiPietro played for both the Windsor Spitfires and the Ottawa 67s during the 2018-2019 season and has represented Canada in four World Junior Championships.
Comments
