DiPietro called up by Canucks, will meet team in Washington
The Vancouver Canucks appear to be scrambling to cover their net.
A goalie injury prompted the emergency recall
Amherstburg's Michael DiPietro is heading to the NHL sooner than expected.
Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green confirmed goalie Thatcher Demko was injured in a pre-game warm up — so the team has called up DiPietro on an emergency basis.
Edler has gone for x-rays on his face, said Coach Green. No further update.<br><br>Demko tweaked something in warm-up, DiPietro will meet us in Washington. Markstrom will start Tuesday.—@Canucks
The Canucks have to prove Demko can't take the ice, which allows them to call DiPietro to act as their second goalie. DiPietro is expected to meet the team in Washington today.
DiPietro can't stay for good — he was re-assigned before the season started — and so will return to the Ottawa 67's lineup once Demko has the all-clear.
