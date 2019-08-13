Former Diocese of London bishop dies at 94

Reverend John Sherlock, the Diocese of London bishop for 24 years, has died at the age of 94.

Sherlock was born in Regina, Sask. and grew up in Brantford, Ont. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1950 and became the Diocese of London bishop in 1978 after serving in various religious capacities across southern Ontario.

According to the church, Sherlock was a "tireless and forward-thinking" bishop who made contributions in education, health care and changes from the Second Vatican Council.

Rev. Ronald Fabbro called Sherlock a "true pastor."

"He gave his life in service of diocese and the wider church in Canada," said Fabbro. "We will miss him."

In 1983, Sherlock was elected president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, and was a part of organizing the 1984 papal visit to Canada by Pope Saint John Paul II.

After retiring in 2002, Sherlock remained in London, Ont. and continued to teach and hear confessions.