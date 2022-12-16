Content
Go way, way back in time with Chimczuk Museum's Dinosaur Discoveries

Chimczuk Museum is hosting an exhibit of prehistoric proportions from now until Jan. 22. Dinosaur Discoveries features a set of fossils on loan from the American Museum of Natural History, along with new computer simulations that show how dinosaurs really moved when they roamed the earth.

'This is the farthest back we've gone,' says museum co-ordinator

A model of a fossilized T-Rex skeleton, put together and on display at a museum.
Museum co-ordinator Matt Pritchard said Dinosaur Discoveries aims to dispel common myths about dinosaurs, like how fast the Tyrannosaurus Rex could run, using models like this one. (Jacob Barker/CBC )

Museum Windsor is taking a trip way, way back in time, with Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas — a limited-time exhibit at Chimczuk Museum, ending on Jan. 22. 

Museum visitors can get up close and personal with full sets of dinosaur fossils, on loan from the Museum of Natural History in New York City. 

Museum co-ordinator Matt Pritchard said this is the first time Museum Windsor has put on a dinosaur exhibit. 

"We've gone back in the past with Ice Age mammals and ancient Egypt, but this is the farthest back we've gone," he said. 

A triceratops skeleton set up in a museum beside a realistic model of the same triceratops.
This triceratops skeleton is set up beside a model of what scientists believe it looked like when it was alive, millions of years ago. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Pritchard said the exhibit took almost a week to set up, with an expert and four staff members working on the project. He said the bones came in an "extra large transport truck trailer, which was the largest truck we've ever had in our loading bay."

The Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit wasn't the first time museum visitor Deborah Holek has been to a dinosaur exhibit, but it was her first time getting up close with a triceratops fossil. 

"I can't believe [I'm] near one of those," she said. 

Blending ancient history with modern technology

The Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit uses both the ancient fossils in its collection and new computer simulations and models to show what scientists know about dinosaurs. 

"There's a lot of information here about the different bones," Holek said. 

The exhibit aims to educate visitors on common myths about dinosaurs, Pritchard said. 

He said that through the exhibit, visitors learn a lot about how dinosaurs likely moved when they roamed the earth. 

A small scale model of a T-Rex over a screen showing a virtual T-Rex with skin.
The exhibit features the latest scientific discoveries about dinosaurs, like how their bodies moved when they walked and ran. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Jurassic Park taught us that the T-Rex could chase your Jeep down the road. They're not quite that fast," Pritchard said. 

The science around dinosaurs is "always evolving," Pritchard said, and the exhibit reflects that. 

"[The exhibit] has some of the more later breakthroughs and stuff, like the idea that dinosaurs didn't go extinct, maybe more of them turned into birds," he said. 

Giving back to the community 

Dinosaur Discoveries is an example of the museum introducing new and interesting exhibits to the community, Pritchard said. 

"We're just really happy to present something sort of cool and unique that we don't get to see every day here in Windsor," he said.

Until the end of the month, visitors can also drop off food bank donations at Chimczuk Museum for Sounds of the Season.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them. 

Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!

