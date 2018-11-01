Mayor's 'heart and mind' split over former Windsor jail and Mackenzie Hall parking lot

For Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, there are pros and cons to purchasing the parking lot at Mackenzie Hall.

It's now officially closed to public use as the province is selling it along with the former Windsor jail.

"My heart's saying we need [the jail] in terms of Sandwich Towne redevelopment ... There's a lot of real important history for Sandwich Towne that resides there."

But his mind says something different — it's expensive.

To purchase the parking lot, the city would also need to purchase the former jail and the adjacent administration building.

The province told the city the Mackenzie Hall parking lot will no longer be open to the public starting Thursday.

The parking lot located beside Mackenzie Hall is owned by the province, which is now for sale on the public market. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Outright purchase difficult for the city

For Dilkens, an "outright purchase" of the entire property would be difficult. He said the province pays about $440,000 a year for rights to the space, even though it's vacant.

"The city can't afford this because you can't jump in and save every historic building, especially if we don't have a use," said Dilkens.

"To sit on it is going to cost a lot of money. To redevelop it, you're probably in the 20-plus million dollar range for anything that's functional and usable."

(Aadel Haleem/CBC News)

That doesn't mean the city is dismissing the property's significance because of the high price point, according to him. Dilkens said certain elements, like the registry building facing Brock Street, could make for a "really good space for archives."

But there's not much the city can do since the province won't "hive off" parts of the space, Dilkens said.

"The city has no expropriation power over the province," said Dilkens.

Buyer beware, the jail can't be torn down

Dilkens doesn't dismiss the possibility of a business mogul like Matty Moroun swooping in and purchasing the property. But for whoever or whichever entity does purchase it, Dilkens said they must remember it can't be torn down.

"It's a heritage-protected building," said Dilkens. "Once they purchase it, they have to start paying property taxes on the space."

Hear more from Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

The Windsor Jail is for sale. Drew Dilkens joins us on to discuss the future of the old jail house. 8:35

He said the city can't be the "primary funder" for the property, but would be open to partner with another entity.

"It's going to be too expensive for us, but we want to be a part of it. ... If there's a reuse for the old jail, but not for the registry building, we'd be interested in renting that space," said Dilkens.