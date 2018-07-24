Mayor Drew Dilkens seeking re-election as Windsor's mayor

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced he is seeking re-election to serve a second term as the city's mayor.

Dilkens made the announcement Tuesday morning in front of the new city hall building.

The incumbent mayor touted his successes, such as lowering the unemployment rate, improving the city's infrastructure like roads and sewers and holding the line on taxes.

"I will continue to work in the best interests of all the residents in the City of Windsor, that's how I always operated," Dilkens said.

"If I look at my competitor and what my competitor is talking about on this campaign, we can't afford to go back to the 1990s when the city was increasing debt, suing their credit card to finance their operations."

Dilkens is referring to Matt Marchand, who is one of the four other candidates who have entered the race thus far. Franz Dyck, Tom Hensel and Ernie Lamont have also filed their paperwork to run for mayor.

In 2014, Dilkens defeated a raft of candidates, including former mayor John Millson and Downtown Windsor BIA chairman Larry Horwitz.

Meanwhile, Ward 7 incumbent Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk filed his paperwork Monday, seeking re-election in that ward.

The nomination period ends Friday at 2 p.m.