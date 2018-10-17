Skip to Main Content
Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand face off in second front-runner debate
Less than one week before the municipal election, Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand visit the CBC's Windsor Morning for a mayoral debate between the two front-runners.

Matt Marchand, right, and Drew Dilkens are the two front-runners for Windsor's mayoral seat. The municipal election is Oct. 22. (CBC)

There's less than one week before the municipal election.

At 7:30 a.m., Windsor's two mayoral front-runners, Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand, will face off in their second, two-person debate.

