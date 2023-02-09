Windsor, Ont., man convicted of manslaughter set free after Supreme Court ruling

A Windsor, Ont., man, convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a London, Ont., man in 2015, has been set free following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court says it's setting aside the conviction because it took too long to try Dia Hanan.

Hanan was found guilty by a jury in Windsor Superior Court in November of 2019 in the death of Alekesji Guzhavin. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in March of 2020.

At the time of his sentencing, Hanan's mother, Huda Najjr, told reporters tearfully, "My son is not guilty. Believe me."

On April 17, the Supreme Court handed down a decision to set aside Hanan's conviction on the grounds his Charter right to a trial within a reasonable time was violated. The court also ordered a stay of proceedings in the case.

"Well, I feel it's justice a long time coming," said his Toronto lawyer Saman Wickramasinghe.

"This was an application that was brought before trial well in advance of his trial. In my view, had the law been followed at the time there would have been no option other than to grant him a stay of proceedings."

A police officer walks outside of the scene at 187 Oak Street in Windsor, Ont., in December 2015. Two people were shot and one died. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Except under certain circumstances, people have a right to a trial in Superior Court within 30 months of being charged under a provision called R. v. Jordan. It's based on a case involving a man charged with 14 drug offences who waited over four years for his trial. The Supreme Court ruled at the time that his rights were violated because the case took so long.

Hanan's trial was originally scheduled for November 2018. Because of delays caused by the defence, the two parties agreed that fell within the R. v. Jordan ceiling of February 2019. However, the Crown further delayed the trial until October of 2019, exceeding the ceiling.

Wickramasinghe says Hanan was released on April 17 and is living in Windsor.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its reasoning for the decision Friday morning.