Dia Hanan sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter, firearm-related offences

A Windsor, Ont. man found guilty of manslaughter and firearm-related offences in Ontario Superior Court last year was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison, including time already served.

Dia Hanan was found guilty in November 2019 for the 2015 manslaughter death of Alekseji Guzhavin, as well as guilty of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

On the charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Gregory Henriquez, he was found not guilty.

Hanan already served two years and five months, and will serve 12 years and seven months on manslaughter, three years concurrent for firearm possession, and 10 years concurrent for firearm discharge.

During a sentencing hearing in January, Hanan's defence lawyer Christopher Uwagboe asked Superior Court Justice Kirk Munroe to impose a sentence of six to 10 years. Assistant Crown attorney Jayme Lesperance sought a 17-year sentence.

Guzhavin and Henriquez came to Hanan's home at 187 Oak St. on December 23, 2015 to collect money. Hanan said he grabbed a handgun away from Guzhavin in an attempt to keep the two men from entering Hanan's home, where his wife and three children were.

During the same January sentencing hearing, Hanan delivered a passionate address, maintaining that he killed Guzhavin in self defence.

"I would never shoot anyone for no reason," said Hanan at the time.

Following the sentencing Monday, Hanan's mother tearfully insisted her son is innocent.

"My son is not guilty," cried Huda Najjr. "Believe me these people come into the home. Swear to God. I'm not lying to you guys. God he knows everything," she said.

In court on Monday, however, Superior Court Justice Kirk Munroe said he rejected Hanan's version of events.

Munroe found that Hanan brought the Glock pistol to the scene and that he did not wrestle the gun away from Guzhavin and Henriquez as he testified. He called Hanan's version of events "fanciful" and said they made "no sense."

Particularly, that Hanan testified that a motion sensor light at the back of his house went out just as the shooting began.

Munroe found it impossible that Hanan could shoot Guzhavin as many as seven times and Henriquez as many as three times in the dark.

However, Defence Lawyer Christopher Uwagboe said Henriquez also testified the light went out.

Uwagboe said Hanan is appealing the sentence and the conviction.

"I don't know the timeline on that. I'll be assisting him with that and we'll be talking about that in the coming days," said Uwagboe.

Hanan is also a refugee from Jordan and likely faces deportation unless his conviction can be overturned.