Leamington, Ont. man on full parole after serving 19 years behind bars for murder of children

After serving almost two decades behind bars, a Leamington, Ont. man convicted of killing his two children has been granted full parole.

According to the parole board, Thomas Dewald, formerly of Leamington, Ont., "will not present an undue risk to society."

Dewald — convicted in 1999 of murdering his two children in 1998 — was first granted day parole in September 2018. After following all conditions attached, he was granted a second six-month period of day parole in March 2018.

On Sept. 25, 2019, full parole was granted to Dewald with a number of conditions, including:

Intimate sexual and non-sexual relationship and friendships with females must be reported to parole supervisor.

Any attempts to initiate intimate sexual and non-sexual friendships with females must be reported to parole supervisor.

Provide financial information to parole supervisor on designated schedule.

Follow psychological counselling to be arranged by parole supervisor to address issued related to emotions management and safe reintegration.

According to the parole decision, Dewald has been instructed to adopt a "gradual approach" to community reintegration, while implementing structure and routine into his daily life.

While on day parole, Dewald had no suspensions and has "shown stability" within the community. The parole decision said he has recently purchased a house and vehicle, and uses weekend passes to be at home and volunteer with a food bank.

"Given the serious nature of your ... offence, the length of your sentence the relatively short period of time you have been in the community on conditional release, the Board would normally wish to see more time on Day Parole Release before granting Full Parole," said the decision.

"Having said this, the Board believes that you have more than sufficiently demonstrated positive performance on conditional release."

What happened in 1998

On Aug. 13, 1998, Dewald took his two children — ages 10 and 12 — for a swim at their cottage. There, Dewald held their heads under water until they drowned.

In details given in court, Dewald's wife had died of cancer in 1992, which sent him spiralling into depression. He took disability leave for depression from his place of employment after a 1997 girlfriend, Tina Marlatt, ended the relationship.

In March of 1998, Dewald spent time in the hospital for psychiatric care after admitting to suicidal thoughts and thoughts of wanting to harm his children. After this, he pursued the relationship with Marlatt again.

According to Dewald's statements from his guilty plea, Marlatt had said the immaturity of his children was one problem with their relationship, which was Dewald's motivation for the murders, later proven through intercepted discussions between Dewald and Marlatt.

According to the 1999 court proceedings, Dewald pleaded guilt to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole after 23 years. A 2001 appeal reduced that sentence to ineligible for parole for 17 years.