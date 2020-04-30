Devonshire Mall reopening for essential services on May 1
The majority of the mall's businesses have been closed since late March
As of Friday, May 1, Devonshire Mall will begin reopening some essential service businesses inside the shopping centre.
According to an update posted on the mall's website on Thursday, Devonshire Mall will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
" At this time, all formal or informal mall walking programs have been suspended," reads an excerpt from Devonshire Mall's COVID-19 update.
"We'd like to remind everyone that if you're out for essential business to practice physical distancing and reduce exposure to other people. Avoid close contact (within two metres) with people outside of your immediate families."
Other than some essential businesses, including pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants accessible from the outside of the shopping centre, the majority of Devonshire Mall's businesses have been closed since late March, when the City of Windsor declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
"We will continue to take our direction in terms of operating and safety protocols from the Province of Ontario and City of Windsor and will communicate any further announcements as they become known to us," reads an excerpt from its website post.
Among the businesses currently open are:
- Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Experimax.
- GNC.
- Metro.
- Shoppers Drug Mart.
- Mandarin.
- Showcase
