Collision temporarily closes Howard Avenue both ways outside of Devonshire

A crash closed down all lanes of Howard Avenue outside of Devonshire Mall, but Windsor police anticipate it to be a short-term closure.

Police say tow trucks have been called to the scene

CBC News ·
Police has closed down northbound and southbound lanes of Howard Avenue outside of Devonshire Mall due to a collision. (Chris Ensing)

A motor vehicle accident on Howard Avenue in front of Devonshire Mall has closed all northbound and southbound lanes, Windsor police say, but it's not expected to last.

"Tow trucks have been called, which tells us they're not holding it for an accident reconstruction or anything like that," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge, "So we're anticipating that it is a short-term closure."

He didn't have information as to how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

More to come.

