Collision temporarily closes Howard Avenue both ways outside of Devonshire
Police say tow trucks have been called to the scene
A motor vehicle accident on Howard Avenue in front of Devonshire Mall has closed all northbound and southbound lanes, Windsor police say, but it's not expected to last.
"Tow trucks have been called, which tells us they're not holding it for an accident reconstruction or anything like that," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge, "So we're anticipating that it is a short-term closure."
He didn't have information as to how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
More to come.
Collision: Police on scene for a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Howard Avenue in front of Devonshire Mall. Both N/B and S/B lanes are temporarily closed. Please use alternate routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a>—@WindsorPolice