Detroit Zoo to be powered entirely with wind energy by 2021
The power will come from three new DTE Energy wind parks
The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021.
Officials said Thursday the power will come from three new DTE Energy wind parks scheduled to go online late next year. The move will prevent emissions of as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as 8,740 acres of U.S. forests soak up in one year.
DTE is providing the wind energy under its MIGreenPower program, which helps its customers reduce their carbon output and support development of more wind and solar projects in Michigan.
Detroit Zoological Society CEO Ron Kagan said ecological sustainability is a top priority for the organization. The 125-acre zoo in Royal Oak also has permeable pavement to prevent storm water runoff and an anaerobic digester that converts animal waste and food scraps into compost and energy.
