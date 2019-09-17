New exhibit featuring Amur tigers opens at Detroit Zoo
A new exhibit featuring Amur tigers has opened at the Detroit Zoo.
The Detroit Zoological Society says the Devereaux Tiger Forest is home to 2-year-old males, Nikolai and Aleksei, and 16-year-old female, Kisa.
The $3.5 million habitat at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak mirrors the tigers' native landscape of far eastern Russia and includes wooded areas, pools and a waterfall.
The Richard C. Devereaux Foundation gave a $1 million gift for the exhibit's renovations and expansion.
Once known as the Siberian tiger, the Amur tiger is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. An estimated 500 remain in the wild. Threats include poaching, habitat loss and disease.
