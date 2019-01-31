Detroit-Windsor Tunnel returns to regular operations

Under construction since January 2017, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is returning to full operations.

Delay after delay extended renovation on the 88-year-old concrete ceiling, totalling more than $21 million in costs.

The tunnel returns to regular service Feb. 3.

"The tunnel continues to be proud to serve the cross-border needs of the Greater Windsor and Detroit area," said tunnel president Neal Belitsky. "Everything we've done has been geared towards extending the life of the tunnel."

(CBC File Photo)

Belitsky said it ended up being more complex than they anticipated.

"Partially because of the age," said Belitsky, but also due to "surprises" contractors and engineers came across — building documentation, like blueprints, weren't quite as detailed when the tunnel was built.

"[Delays] had to do with design, steel conditions," said Belitsky. "A lot of the work had to be re-engineered because of actual site conditions versus the original blueprints."

(Paul Sancya/The Associated Press/File Photo)

The new ceiling is expected to last between 75 and 100 years. Before renovations, the height of the ceiling was just over four metres tall and will be reduced to 3.86 metres tall after renovations are complete.

"It is possible some larger buses may not fit in the tunnel, but we believe the ceiling height will accommodate virtually all bus and motor coach transportation," said Belitsky. Until mid-2019, the ceiling height is reduced to 3.25 metres.

"We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work," said in a release.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel on a daily basis.

With the tunnel reopening, Transit Windsor is also returning the tunnel bus to its regular schedule, beginning Feb. 3.