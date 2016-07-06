Fire department conducting exercise in Detroit-Windsor tunnel Sunday
A joint operation to test a medical response in the Detroit-Windsor tunnel may slow traffic Sunday morning.
The tunnel will remain open to traffic
The full-scale exercise is coordinated by the Detroit fire department and involves the tunnel authority, Detroit Homeland Security and Emergency Management, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Canadian Border Services Agency and the Detroit police.
The tunnel will remain open during the exercise, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.